Sebi bans Alchemy Capital founders from market for a year
- The market regulator has also levied a penalty of ₹25-lakh in Aptech insider trading case, where late Rakesh Jhunjhunwala was a promoter.
The markets regulator, Sebi has barred Lashit Sanghvi and his wife Neha Sanghvi - cofounders of Alchemy Capital Management - for one year from the securities market for allegedly conducting insider trading of Aptech shares.
MINT PREMIUM See All
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×