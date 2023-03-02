Sebi bans Alchemy Capital founders from market for a year

Sebi bans Alchemy Capital founders from market for a year1 min read . 09:22 AM IST
- The market regulator has also levied a penalty of ₹25-lakh in Aptech insider trading case, where late Rakesh Jhunjhunwala was a promoter.
The markets regulator, Sebi has barred Lashit Sanghvi and his wife Neha Sanghvi - cofounders of Alchemy Capital Management - for one year from the securities market for allegedly conducting insider trading of Aptech shares.
The tip for Aptech shares allegedly came from late Rakesh Jhunjhunwala. Lashit, Late Rakesh Jhunjhunwala and others co-founded Alchemy Capital Management, an investment management firm, and Jhunjhunwala was the chairman/ promoter of Aptech.
