Sebi bans an individual from stock market for insider trading in Divi's Lab

Sebi had conducted an investigation into suspected insider trading activities of certain entities in the scrip of Divi’s Laboratories for the period July 07, 2017 to July 10, 2017.

Sebi has banned an individual from stock market for insider trading activities in the shares of Divi's Laboratories in 2017. Srinivas Maddineni was in employment with Divi’s since 1995, has been banned for two years. Sebi has also imposed a one-year ban from the securities market and a fine of ₹11 lakh on him. Maddineni was working at the position of Assistant General Manager in the Environment, Health and Safety Department at Divi’s. Sebi has also asked him to disgorge wrongful gains of ₹1.83 lakh along with 12% annual interest. The interest would be applicable from July 10, 2017, till the date of actual payment of the disgorgement amount

The stock market watchdog had conducted an investigation into suspected insider trading activities of certain entities in the share of Divi’s Laboratories for the period July 07, 2017 to July 10, 2017 to ascertain whether certain entities had traded in the scrip on the basis of unpublished price sensitive information.

The stock market watchdog had conducted an investigation into suspected insider trading activities of certain entities in the share of Divi's Laboratories for the period July 07, 2017 to July 10, 2017 to ascertain whether certain entities had traded in the scrip on the basis of unpublished price sensitive information.

Here's what happened

Divi's Laboratories, on July 10, 2017, made an announcement during market hours about the US Food and Drug Administration to lift import alert regarding one of the company's unit in Visakhapatnam. This was an Unpublished Price Sensitive Information (UPSI) till it was disclosed to the stock exchanges.

The individual had bought 4,000 shares of Divi's Laboratories on July 10, 2017 and around two-and-a-half hours later, a disclosure regarding the USFDA removing the import alert was made by the company, as per the order.

"The impugned trades were executed by the individual approximately 2.5 hours before the UPSI becoming public," says the order by stock market regulator.

Among others, Sebi said the individual had also failed to make disclosures regarding certain trades during July 10-18, 2017.