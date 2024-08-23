Hello User
Next Story
SEBI bans Anil Ambani, 24 others including Reliance Home Finance official from security market for five years

A Ksheerasagar

Indian market regulator, SEBI has imposed a five-year ban on industrialist Anil Ambani and 24 other entities, including former senior executives of Reliance Home Finance, from participating in the securities market. This action is a result of their involvement in the misdirection of company funds.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has imposed a five-year ban on industrialist Anil Ambani and 24 other parties, including former senior executives of Reliance Home Finance, from participating in the securities market. This action is a result of their involvement in the misdirection of company funds.

(More to come)

