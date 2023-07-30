Sebi bans Excel Realty N Infra, 4 others from securities market for up to 2 years2 min read 30 Jul 2023, 05:14 PM IST
Sebi bans Excel Realty N Infra, Mr. Lakhmendra Chamanlal Khurana, Mrs. Ranjana Khurana Lakhmendra, Mr. Arpit Lakhmendra Khurana, Mr. Pramod Yeshwant Kokate from securities market for up to 2 years.
The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) issued a final order against Excel Realty N Infra Limited and its related individuals (Noticees) under various sections and regulations of the SEBI Act, 1992. The matter pertains to the period from April 1, 2016, to March 31, 2021. SEBI conducted an examination based on a complaint and issued a show cause notice to the Noticees for alleged violations.
