As part of its order, SEBI instructed Excel to take the necessary steps to recover the outstanding balance of funds from its WOS within one year. Additionally, SEBI imposed specific sanctions on each individual involved: Lakhmendra Khurana was barred from the securities market for two years and from serving as a director or key managerial personnel in any listed company for one year. Ranjana, Arpit, and Kokate were banned from accessing the market for one year, and Excel Realty N Infra itself was barred for six months.