Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewWeb StoriesMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Switch to the app Download App
e-paper
Home / Markets / Stock Markets /  Sebi bans four entities from securities market for six months

Sebi bans four entities from securities market for six months

1 min read . 12:50 AM ISTLivemint
The four entities have been directed to not undertake investment advisory services or any activity in the securities markets without obtaining a certificate of registration from Sebi

Market regulator Sebi has banned four entities from accessing and dealing in the securities market for providing unauthorized advisory services without the regulators approval

Securities and Exchange Board of India(SEBI) has banned four entities from the security market for providing unauthorised investment advisory services without the regulator's approval.

Securities and Exchange Board of India(SEBI) has banned four entities from the security market for providing unauthorised investment advisory services without the regulator's approval.

The four entities barred by Sebi for six months include PNP Shareon Solutions, its proprietor Pradeep Haldar, PNP Solutions and its proprietor Prakash Haldar. 

The four entities barred by Sebi for six months include PNP Shareon Solutions, its proprietor Pradeep Haldar, PNP Solutions and its proprietor Prakash Haldar. 

In its order, the capital markets regulator found that the four entities had violated IA (Investment Advisers) rules by providing investment advisory services without obtaining a certificate from Sebi. It also found that the four entities( referred to as noticees) had collected 60.49 lakh between September 2017 and June 2020. 

In its order, the capital markets regulator found that the four entities had violated IA (Investment Advisers) rules by providing investment advisory services without obtaining a certificate from Sebi. It also found that the four entities( referred to as noticees) had collected 60.49 lakh between September 2017 and June 2020. 

Sebi has also directed the noticees to refund the money collected by them in lieu of investment advisory activities within a period of three months. 

Sebi has also directed the noticees to refund the money collected by them in lieu of investment advisory activities within a period of three months. 

The noticees have been banned from accessing and dealing in the securities market for a period of six months from the date of completion of refunds to investors and depositing of balance amounts, whichever is later. 

The noticees have been banned from accessing and dealing in the securities market for a period of six months from the date of completion of refunds to investors and depositing of balance amounts, whichever is later. 

Furthermore, they have also been directed to not undertake investment advisory services or any activity in the securities markets without obtaining a certificate of registration from Sebi during or after the debarment period. 

Furthermore, they have also been directed to not undertake investment advisory services or any activity in the securities markets without obtaining a certificate of registration from Sebi during or after the debarment period. 

The proceedings had begun from a show cause notice by Sebi to the noticees in August 2021.

TRENDING IN MARKETS See All

The proceedings had begun from a show cause notice by Sebi to the noticees in August 2021.

(With inputs from PTI)

(With inputs from PTI)

TRENDING IN MARKETS See All
Know your inner investor Do you have the nerves of steel or do you get insomniac over your investments? Let’s define your investment approach.
Take the test
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
OPEN IN APP