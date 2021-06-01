Sebi bans two Infosys employees for insider trading

“There is ample prima facie evidence which demonstrates that entities have been in violation of SEBI Act and Prohibition of Insider Trading ( PIT) Regulations. This has not only violated the integrity of the market but also prima facie resulted in undue benefit to them over general investors" the sebi order said. The discussion in the aforesaid paragraphs has shown that the prima facie insider trading activities of the entities has not only caused loss to the investors (notional monetary loss) but also has a prima facie potential to cause irreparable injury to the securities market. Furthermore, as noted earlier, the balance of convenience dictates that immediate action has to be taken against the entities to prevent further harm to the investors and to the securities market. Moreover, the proceeds which have been generated are intrinsically linked to the prima facie violative activities of the entities. Hence, appropriate direction needs to be issued in this regard, it added further.

