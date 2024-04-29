The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has said that Farm Tech Silo LLP, also known as Growpital, and its related entities and directors, will remain banned from participating in the securities markets until the conclusion of an ongoing investigation focusing on allegations of unauthorized money collection through investment schemes, newswire PTI reported on April 28.

In a significant change to the previous restrictions, the markets regulator Sebi has lifted the freeze on the bank accounts of Growpital directors Rituraj Sharma, Gayatri Rinwa, and Krishna Sharma. Amarjeet Singh, a full-time member of the regulator, announced these changes on Friday, April 26.

"I, under sections of Collective Investment Schemes (CIS) Regulations, hereby confirm the directions issued vide the interim order, till further orders, subject to the modification that the bank accounts of the individuals namely, Rituraj Sharma, Gayatri Rinwa and Krishna Sharma shall be unfrozen," Sebi's whole-time member Amarjeet Singh said in the latest order on April 26.

Singh said the ban will continue as the "proceedings seek to ensure that the funds that are available with the entities are not misused".

“Given the lack of clarity around revenues, the apparently exaggerated claims on the land under cultivation and the deficiencies in submission on fund utilisation and financial projections, the balance of convenience lies in favour of continuance of the restraint against the entities till the time the proceedings in the present matter are complete," PTI quoted the order as stating.

First order of January

In an initial interim order, issued in January, SEBI prohibited Farm Tech Silo LLP and its affiliates from raising funds from investors and barred them from the securities market. Additionally, the entities were required to halt all operations related to collective investment schemes, both directly and indirectly.

During its investigation, SEBI found that Growpital offered several agricultural investment plans, promising tax-free profits ranging from 11 to 14 percent. Investors in these schemes were made partners in a series of limited liability partnerships, each starting with "ZF Project." SEBI’s investigation revealed that over ₹184 crore had been amassed by these partnerships as of the end of the previous year.

Meanwhile, the decision to continue the suspension of these entities was based on unclear revenue streams, exaggerated claims about the amount of cultivated land, and deficiencies in fund utilization and financial projections, indicating that maintaining the ban was prudent until the full extent of the investigation could be determined.

