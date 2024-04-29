Sebi bars Growpital from securities markets as probe into ‘unauthorized money collection schemes’ continues
The initial interim order, issued in January, prohibited Farm Tech Silo LLP and its affiliates from raising funds from investors and barred them from market activities. The entities were required to halt all operations related to collective investment schemes, both directly and indirectly.
The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has said that Farm Tech Silo LLP, also known as Growpital, and its related entities and directors, will remain banned from participating in the securities markets until the conclusion of an ongoing investigation focusing on allegations of unauthorized money collection through investment schemes, newswire PTI reported on April 28.
