SEBI bars Jane Street from securities market over ₹4,843 crore illegal gains: How the saga unfolded — A timeline

Markets regulator SEBI has barred US-based Jane Street Group from the securities markets while directing it to disgorge unlawful gains of ₹4,843 crore for allegedly manipulating stock indices through positions taken in derivatives segment.
The disgorgement amount that SEBI has listed might be the highest one it has ever directed.
The Jane Street (JS) Group has come under Sebi's scrutiny for allegedly manipulating index levels in the stock market to earn illegal profits. The company did it primarily with the highly liquid Bank Nifty and Nifty index options segments.
SEBI had launched an investigation into Jane Street early last year. Here is a timeline of the events.