Sebi bars Securekloud, its directors from securities markets for up to 3 years3 min read . Updated: 20 Dec 2022, 10:42 AM IST
- Sebi has slapped a total of ₹10 crore fines on the software firm and its director
Stock market regulator Sebi has barred Securekloud Technologies Ltd (STL) and its directors from the securities markets for a period ranging from one to three years for allegedly misrepresenting the financials of the company. Sebi has slapped a total of ₹10 crore fines on the software firm and its director.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started