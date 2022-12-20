Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewWeb StoriesMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Switch to the app Download App
e-paper
Home / Markets / Stock Markets /  Sebi bars Securekloud, its directors from securities markets for up to 3 years

Sebi bars Securekloud, its directors from securities markets for up to 3 years

3 min read . 10:42 AM ISTLivemint
Sebi has barred Securekloud Technologies Ltd (STL) and its directors from the securities markets for allegedly misrepresenting the financials of the company.

  • Sebi has slapped a total of 10 crore fines on the software firm and its director

Stock market regulator Sebi has barred Securekloud Technologies Ltd (STL) and its directors from the securities markets for a period ranging from one to three years for allegedly misrepresenting the financials of the company. Sebi has slapped a total of 10 crore fines on the software firm and its director.

Stock market regulator Sebi has barred Securekloud Technologies Ltd (STL) and its directors from the securities markets for a period ranging from one to three years for allegedly misrepresenting the financials of the company. Sebi has slapped a total of 10 crore fines on the software firm and its director.

Sebi slapped a fine of 4 crore on STL, 3 crore on Venkatachari, 2 crore on Ramani, and 1 crore on Jayaraman, according to the order.

Sebi slapped a fine of 4 crore on STL, 3 crore on Venkatachari, 2 crore on Ramani, and 1 crore on Jayaraman, according to the order.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 14 Days Free Trial

As per the official order, Sebi imposed a fine of 4 crore on STL, 3 crore on Venkatachari, 2 crore on Ramani, and 1 crore on Jayaraman. The deadline to pay the penalty is within 45 days, Sebi said in its final order.

The Sebi initiated an investigation into the affairs of the company after receiving several complaints alleging financial misreporting/irregularities by promoters and management of STL and the forensic audit report by Deloitte.

Sebi probed into the affairs of the company for the period covering the financial years 2017-18 to 2020-21.

In its probe, Sebi found that there was a misrepresentation of the financial statements of STL, the consolidated revenue of the firm rose manifold within a short period i.e from 271.93 crore in FY 2015-16 to 850.39 crore in FY 2018-19.

Also, once the STL stopped booking fictitious revenue (from 2019-20 onwards), its revenue decreased to 386.43 crore during FY 2019-20.

Besides, the Chennai-based company also inflated its balance sheet size by capitalizing fictitious expenditure towards the development of software, resulting in its balance sheet size increasing from 44.76 crore on March 31, 2013, to 997.99 crore as on March 31, 2019.

TRENDING IN MARKETS See All

After impairment and other write-offs, the balance sheet size of the Company reduced from 997.99 crore to 242.82 crore in a single financial year, 755.17 crore was wiped off from the balance sheet of the company, as per the order.

"I note that Venakatachari being MD & CEO of STL published the manipulated financial statements of the company and the same to induce the investors to invest in the shares of the firm by siphoning 3.83 crore from the company and making personal gains by off-loading shares of the company when the price of the shares of STL was high," Sebi's Whole-Time Member Ananta Barua said.

Accordingly, Sebi directed STL to undertake the measures to bring back or recover 3.83 crore from Venkatachari within a period of one year.

In addition, Sebi observed that Ramani and Jayaraman being CFO and Chairman of the audit committee have been found complicit in misrepresentation in the books of accounts of STL by recognising fictitious revenue and expenses by the firm, thereby violating disclosure lapses.

"It found that STL did not disclose the information regarding initiation of a forensic audit by Sebi and incorporation of STL's foreign subsidiaries, to the stock exchanges thus, keeping the investors in dark about their wrongdoings," the order said.

(With PTI inputs)

Know your inner investor Do you have the nerves of steel or do you get insomniac over your investments? Let’s define your investment approach.
Take the test
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
OPEN IN APP