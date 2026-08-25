Sebi bars Varanium Cloud, promoter for 7 years, orders ₹128.8 crore disgorgement

Mumbai: The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) on Tuesday barred Varanium Cloud Ltd (VCL) and its promoter Harshawardhan Sabale from the securities market for seven years and ordered Sabale to disgorge ₹128.77 crore in alleged unlawful gains.

Advertisement

The regulator has also directed VCL to return ₹62.51 crore that it found had been diverted from the proceeds of the company’s initial public offering (IPO) and rights issue, along with 12% interest. Sebi said the money was transferred to related parties and other entities, including ₹32.73 crore to Sabale.

Misrepresentation Sebi’s final order issued on Tuesday found that VCL had misrepresented its financial statements and disclosures, including through fictitious sales and purchases. It said the company’s reported sales and purchases were inflated and that several transactions were supported mainly by journal entries rather than adequate underlying evidence.

The regulator also took issue with VCL’s public announcements about its business plans. For instance, the company proposed a ₹2,683 crore acquisition of Fastway Transmissions Pvt. Ltd. A portion of the total purchase price was to be funded through a ₹1,250 crore preferential issue. However, the regulator found that the deal did not go through and was a ploy to mislead investors into providing fresh capital through a preferential issue.

Advertisement

The order said VCL’s share price rose sharply after its listing, from ₹131 on 27 September 2022 to ₹1,526.15 on 13 January 2023, before falling to ₹17.75 by 31 May 2024. Sebi said that Sabale and the promoter group entity, Varanium Networks Pvt. Ltd, sold shares during this period and made unlawful gains.

Sebi calculated the promoter group’s total gains at ₹128.77 crore. Of this, it attributed ₹111.52 crore to Sabale and ₹17.25 crore to Varanium Networks. The regulator noted that Sabale held a 99.99% stake in Varanium Networks and controlled the entity.

Apart from disgorgement, Sabale has been restrained from associating with any listed company or a Sebi-registered intermediary as a director or key managerial person for seven years.

Advertisement

Co-offenders The regulator also alleged that Raj Jagtani, proprietor of BM Traders, had aided VCL and Sabale in siphoning off funds raised through the IPO and the rights issue. BM Traders received ₹15.46 crore, 38.31% of the IPO proceeds, and ₹4.2 crore from the rights issue, apart from ₹119.17 crore from Sabale’s personal account.

The regulator noted that the firm, which was registered as a wholesale fruits and vegetables business, failed to provide invoices, project reports or other documents to explain the receipt of the funds. Of the ₹19.66 crore it received from the IPO and rights issue proceeds, BM Traders transferred ₹15.6 crore to several other entities. Sebi concluded that Jagtani aided and abetted the diversion of funds and also failed to comply with its summons.

Advertisement

A total of 47.03% of the IPO proceeds were sent to several entities, which Varanium Cloud had no business relations with, the order said.

Athos Capital Advisors and its director Jinesh Mehta were found to have aided VCL and its directors in a scheme involving misrepresentations in the company’s IPO prospectus. Sebi also examined a ₹2.97 crore transaction involving Athos that VCL recorded as a purchase. However, the regulator found that VCL’s own ledger showed the amount as professional fees, while bank records showed payments of about ₹2.84 crore, leading Sebi to conclude that the purchase transaction was fictitious.

Sebi imposed a ₹1.3 crore penalty on VCL and ₹20.4 crore on Sabale. Other penalties included ₹10.1 crore on Jagtani, proprietor of BM Traders, and ₹50 lakh each on Athos Capital Advisors and its director Mehta. A penalty of ₹10 lakh has also been imposed on the merchant banker for the IPO, First Overseas Capital Ltd.

Advertisement

About the Author Apoorva Ajith Apoorva is a Mumbai-based journalist at Mint who covers the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), tracking the pulse of India’s capital marke...Read More ✕ Apoorva Ajith Apoorva is a Mumbai-based journalist at Mint who covers the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), tracking the pulse of India’s capital markets, regulatory developments and the people who operate within them. She holds a postgraduate diploma in business and financial journalism from the Asian College of Journalism, where she developed a strong foundation in markets, companies, and economic policy. She began her journalism journey with an internship at Bloomberg, where she worked across beats such as real estate, infrastructure, capital markets, and deals, which helped her understanding of business and finance.



She is guided by the belief that everything in this world can be explained in simple and fewer words, and that idea shapes how she approaches her writing. She aims to cut through complexity and present nuanced regulatory and financial developments in a way that is both accessible and meaningful to readers.



When she is not tracking market chatter, Apoorva can usually be found deep into a fiction novel or out on a long run. She is also a trained classical dancer in Bharatanatyam, Mohiniyattam, and Kathakali.