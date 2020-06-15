Sebi begins exploring whether trading from home can be permanent

MUMBAI : Market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) is re-examining an old rule which prevented stock market brokers from operating trading terminals from locations other than those reported to the exchange, raising the possibility of many stockbrokers working from home over the longer term.

This comes after the relaxations afforded during the lockdown which allowed brokers to operate terminals from home, or other remote locations as a preventive measure, in view of the covid-19 pandemic.

These relaxations worked without a glitch and the relaxations are likely to continue till at least end of June. This has strengthened the argument that modern trading systems are entirely electronic and should not be reliant on movement of things or people, said exchange and regulatory officials who did not wish to be named.

Allowing brokers to trade from alternative locations other than the registered locations was primarily an exchange relaxation granted on 20 March, but was done after Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) allowed this exemption.

As per current norms, whenever a stock broker operates a terminal from a particular location, then such location is considered the stockbroker's branch office and will require putting up name boards, display of stock brokers certificate, among other things. They are required to register such location in the exchange system.

“Otherwise, allowing terminals to be operated from locations other than registered ones could have been misused for illegal dabba (trades done outside the exchange platform) trading. However, the situation so far assessed by Sebi points that dabba trading has in fact gone down during the lockdown period," said an exchange official.

“Perhaps there was a time when these restrictions were relevant but the experience of trading from other than registered locations during the lockdown suggest that we should revisit these," said an official with the regulator he did not wish to be quoted.

Many foreign brokerage firms had been demanding this relaxation for couple of years, especially after 2018 when Sebi and exchanges were mulling longer trading hours. The proposal to increase trading hours had met with resistance from smaller brokers as they said such a move would require more investment and dependence on technology, which they could not meet.

JR Varma, professor at IIM Ahmedabad and chairman of Sebi’s Secondary Market Advisory Committee (SMAC), has in a blog entry of 25 March also made a case for removing regulatory restrictions that mandated trading operations from a single geographic location. “Securities regulators have made things worse by compliance requirements that encourage intermediaries to centralise key functions in a single geographic location. Regulators forgot that we must not create any single point of failure in systemically important securities markets," Varma has said in the blog.

Under the new norms, members would need to form policy on controls and checks to prevent unauthorised trading. “This will be an extension of what was allowed by exchanges -- such as, the policy would need to list down the users and their details who will be permitted to operate from such remote location," said the exchange official.

Going forward members could provide the list of the approved users, terminal details, segment, certificate details and the alternate location address to the Exchanges, he added.

Many brokers are also seeing business sense in this as this will cut on the expenses of real estate, which is the biggest cost.

“At some point the biggest cost was on technology but now it is real estate. The internet trading solutions have become easier to access. Perhaps the entire margin reporting requirement could be done via cloud which will ensure adequate transparency to exchanges and regulator as well reduce compliance burden for brokers. It will help if the back office operations could be done from remote locations," said a broker who did not wish to be named.

Currently, the depositories have put the entire client data for many brokerage firms on cloud for easier access.

"Adapting new technologies is important in a changing world and brokers embracing remote working places will depend on the working profile of the brokering fraternity. Work from office will continue as there are a large of jobs that need to be done sitting at the office. Metro cities may see a shift towards remote places as commuting is long and thus increasing the possibility of contamination," said Anoop Khandelwal, president, Association of National Exchanges members in India.

