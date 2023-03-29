SEBI board approves balanced ESG framework, prescribes glide path for top 150 listed firms from FY242 min read . Updated: 29 Mar 2023, 10:10 PM IST
Sebi's board approved the regulatory framework for ESG (Environmental, Social and Governance) Disclosures, Ratings and Investing and amendments to facilitate a balanced approach to ESG.
Market regulator Sebi's board approved a balanced framework for ESG (Environmental, Social and Governance) disclosures, ratings and investing. In a board meeting, the regulator said, to enhance the reliability of ESG disclosures, the BRSR (Business Responsibility and Sustainability Report) Core shall be introduced. For this, the regulator prescribed a glide path for top 150 listed firms in terms of market share from FY24. This path is likely to rise to top 1000 listed firms by FY27.
