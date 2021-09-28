Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sebi board approves proposal to amend de-listing norms

The market regulator has also decided to relax eligibility requirements
1 min read . 05:48 PM IST Edited By Podishetti Akash

  • The market regulator has also decided to relax eligibility requirements related to superior voting rights.

Market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), in its action-packed board meeting held today, took some crucial decisions related to the ownership rules of mutual funds, delisting norms and others.

The Sebi board has approved proposal to amend de-listing framework after open offer.

The market regulator has also decided to relax eligibility requirements related to superior voting rights shares. 

Further, in its board meeting, the market regulator has also approved Investors Charter for securities market.

In a major move, the board has also approved the framework for the gold exchange and creation of the social stock exchange.

Sebi Chairman Ajay Tyagi said said that he can't specify a timeline for social stock exchange, will coordinate with government to take it ahead. 

Tyagi further said the regulator will look into if there is any violation of regulations in Zee-Sony merger case.

 

