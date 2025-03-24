Indian securities market regulator, the Securities and Exchanges Board of India (SEBI), on Monday, March 24, approved the proposal to double the investment threshold for foreign portfolio investors (FPI) disclosures to ₹50,000 crore, reported the news agency PTI.

“Cash equity markets' trading volumes have more than doubled between FY 2022-23 and the current FY 2024-25. In light of this, the board approved a proposal to increase the applicable threshold from the present ₹25,000 crore to ₹50,000 crore,” said Tuhin Kanta Pandey, Chairman of SEBI.

According to the agency report, this move is aimed at changing the stock market dynamics without altering the concentration criteria. As of March 24, certain FPIs with assets under management (AUM) of more than ₹25,000 crore are required to provide granular details of all their investors or stakeholders on a look-through basis.

“Thus, FPIs holding more than ₹50,000 crore in equity AUM in the Indian markets will now be required to make additional disclosures,” said Pandey, as per the agency report.