Sebi board is set to grow. Experts say it's missing one safeguard it needs most

Mumbai: India's plan to expand its securities market regulator's board leaves out the one safeguard experts say matters most: an independent selection process.
Mumbai: India's plan to expand its securities market regulator's board leaves out the one safeguard experts say matters most: an independent selection process.
The Securities Markets Code, 2025, proposes increasing the Securities and Exchange Board of India’s (Sebi) board from nine to 15 members and raising the minimum number of whole-time members from three to five. The expansion comes as India’s capital markets grow more complex, with algorithmic trading, digital investing, cross-border flows and new financial products creating additional regulatory demands.
The Securities Markets Code, 2025, proposes increasing the Securities and Exchange Board of India’s (Sebi) board from nine to 15 members and raising the minimum number of whole-time members from three to five. The expansion comes as India’s capital markets grow more complex, with algorithmic trading, digital investing, cross-border flows and new financial products creating additional regulatory demands.
But unlike the laws governing the Central Electricity Regulatory Commission (CERC) and the Competition Commission of India (CCI), the Code does not establish a selection committee in law. Instead, it leaves the manner of appointment to rules prescribed by the central government, which rather than being incorporated in law, would be dealt with at the time of implementation, according to the Ministry of Finance.
According to the 36th report by the Standing Committee on Finance on SMC presented in July, the ministry had “indicated” to the committee that the existing rules for selection of Sebi chairperson and whole-time members would be adopted for the additional members too.
The Financial Sector Legislative Reforms Commission (FSLRC) recommended the formation of a selection panel with a majority of members unconnected to the government — a safeguard the Code has not yet adopted. The result, experts say, is an expansion that adds capacity without adding any check on who fills it.
"The bill leaves the appointment process to rules, not a statutory search-cum-selection committee, unlike CERC and CCI, whose committees sit in the parent Act. So, the expansion adds seats without adding independence of process," said Sumit Agrawal, senior partner at Regstreet Law Advisors and a former Sebi officer.
The proposal comes as Sebi confronts regulatory challenges that were far less significant when its current board structure was designed. While a larger board could ease capacity constraints and bring specialized expertise into decision-making, its effectiveness will depend on the appointment process and safeguards for regulatory independence, according to experts.
Current framework
Under the current framework, the central government is the appointing authority for the Sebi chairperson and whole-time members. The members are appointed on the recommendation of the Financial Sector Regulatory Appointments Search Committee (FSRASC)—a body headed by the cabinet secretary and comprising the additional principal secretary to the prime minister, the secretary of the Department of Economic Affairs, the Sebi chairperson (for whole-time member selections), and three external experts nominated by the central government.
The Sebi board also includes two members representing the central government and one RBI member.
The FSRASC's recommendations, however, are not binding on the government. That gap matters because the parliamentary standing committee that reviewed the Code has recommended that the law expressly require appointments to be made on the FSRASC's recommendation, or an equivalent institutional mechanism, to ensure a transparent, merit-based and consistent process.
The Code's language on expertise is similarly non-binding, Agrawal said. “Clause 4(4) lists broad qualifications—law, finance, economics, technology, commodity markets, accountancy, and separately says the government 'shall endeavour' to appoint at least three of the 11 new members with securities market expertise. 'Endeavour' is aspirational, not binding. There's no enforceable specialist quota.”
Queries emailed to Sebi on 4 September and the finance ministry on 7 September remained unanswered.
The Code was introduced in the Lok Sabha on 18 December 2025 and referred to the Standing Committee on Finance. The committee presented its report on 23 July 2026, and the Bill remains under parliamentary consideration.
The case for more seats
Beyond the question of appointments, a larger board could help address capacity constraints as Sebi's responsibilities grow. “Right now, there is a bottleneck where each member is handling several departments,” said Sidharth Kumar, principal associate at law firm BTG Advaya and a former Sebi officer.
Mint's review showed whole-time member KVR Murthy and Kamlesh Chandra Varshney handling more than ten departments or divisions each, while Sandip Pradhan is looking after seven.
"With emerging challenges on multiple fronts, the number of board members is required to be increased,'' Pulkit Sukhramani, partner at JSA Advocates & Solicitors. "However, while increasing the numbers, focus should be on bringing in members with varied domain expertise. This is not an either-or question. Quantity and quality, both require attention."
"As work picks up and several more areas need regulations, they would need more members on the board. Internal decision-making might speed up if the board is expanded. If they want to concentrate on specific issues, then they will need a better and expanded workforce at the top," Kumar said.
The expansion comes as activity across India’s capital markets has grown sharply. The notional turnover in the equity derivatives segment rose from ₹693 trillion in FY16 to ₹110,418 trillion in FY26, according to Sebi’s annual report.
Where expertise is needed
Beyond the binding-versus-aspirational distinction, Agrawal said the specific gaps are concrete rather than abstract. Areas he flagged as missing from Sebi's current board include market microstructure and algorithmic-trading expertise, AI-driven surveillance specialists, cybersecurity and data-resilience experts, systemic-risk economists, behavioural finance and investor-protection specialists — relevant given the rise in retail derivatives trading and financial-influencer-driven harm — cross-border regulatory coordination experience covering foreign portfolio flows and the GIFT International Financial Services Centre, and independent legal or adjudicatory expertise given Sebi's quasi-judicial, enforcement and policy roles.
Still, not everyone sees appointment power as a threat to Sebi's independence.
Tushar Kumar, an advocate at the Supreme Court, cautioned against assuming greater government involvement in appointments automatically means greater control over Sebi's regulatory decisions. "It would be legally imprecise to equate the power of appointment, by itself, with control over regulatory outcomes," he said. Close coordination between Sebi and the government can lead to coherence across fiscal, corporate and financial-sector policy, Kumar said, but such coordination should be distinguished from executive influence over independent regulatory decisions.
For now, experts seem to suggest raising the technical expertise of the board along with capacity.
"Simply increasing the number of board members may not, by itself, address the technical challenges faced by Sebi today. A combination of adequate board capacity and relevant expertise may therefore be more useful than focusing only on increasing the number of members," said Diviay Chadha, partner at a law firm, Singhania & Co. “Sebi today faces several challenges that were not as significant when its present board structure was designed.''