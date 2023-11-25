SEBI board meeting highlights: Key discussions on new delisting rules, AIF, NGOs, index providers; 5 things to know
SEBI approves flexibility for NPOs in fundraising through social stock exchange and facilitation of Small and Medium REITs.
Market watchdog, SEBI, on Saturday, refused to approve the new delisting regulations due to the non-availability of sufficient data. The SEBI board also announced key decisions affecting NPO fundraising, regulations for index providers, alternative investment funds (AIF) operations, etc.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started