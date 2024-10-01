Mint Explainer: Sebi’s new regulations and expanded definitions
- India’s markets regulator on Monday expanded the definitions of ‘connected person’ and ‘immediate relative’ in the context of insider trading, expedited rights issue processes, clarified the rights of investors in AIFs, and introduced a mutual fund category called ‘MF Lite’, among other decisions.
The Securities and Exchange Board of India has introduced a new mutual fund scheme for passive funds, aligned disclosure requirements for offshore derivative instruments (ODIs) and foreign portfolio investors (FPIs), and expedited the rights issue process. It also clarified the pro-rata and pari-passu rights for investors in alternative investment funds (AIFs), and broadened the definitions of ‘connected persons’ and ‘immediate relatives’ to expand the scope of insider trading.