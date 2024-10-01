Mint Explainer: Sebi’s new regulations and expanded definitions

Sandeep Parekh, partner at Finsec Law Advisors, said this decision could “shave off 90% of the time required for a rights issue". However, he said it was unusual that promoters are now allowed to renounce their rights entitlements, and issuers can allot the under-subscribed portion of a rights issue to any specific investor, provided appropriate disclosures are made. “This may be an antithesis to the right of entitlement and goes against the jurisprudence for shareholder rights," he said.