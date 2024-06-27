Capital markets regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) at its board meeting conducted on Thursday, June 27, approved a new criteria for a single stock F&O entry and exit. SEBI also approved voluntary delisting norms and flexibility on the same.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!