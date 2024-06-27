SEBI Board Meeting Outcome: Market watchdog approves delisting norms, single stock criteria for F&O entry or exit
Capital markets regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) at its board meeting conducted on Thursday, June 27, approved a new criteria for a single stock F&O entry and exit. SEBI also approved voluntary delisting norms and flexibility on the same.
