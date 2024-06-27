Explore
Active Stocks
Thu Jun 27 2024 15:52:14
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 174.15 0.93%
  1. Infosys share price
  2. 1,573.50 2.09%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 331.55 1.44%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 972.00 2.13%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 376.60 3.19%
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  SEBI Board Meeting Outcome: Market watchdog approves delisting norms, single stock criteria for F&O entry or exit
BackBack

SEBI Board Meeting Outcome: Market watchdog approves delisting norms, single stock criteria for F&O entry or exit

Livemint

SEBI Board Meeting Outcome: Market watchdog approves delisting norms, single stock criteria for F&O entry or exit

SEBI Board Meeting Outcome: The Market watchdog approved voluntary delisting norms at its board meeting Premium
SEBI Board Meeting Outcome: The Market watchdog approved voluntary delisting norms at its board meeting

Capital markets regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) at its board meeting conducted on Thursday, June 27, approved a new criteria for a single stock F&O entry and exit. SEBI also approved voluntary delisting norms and flexibility on the same. 

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Published: 27 Jun 2024, 07:58 PM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue