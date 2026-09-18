Sebi board may discuss PMS, ad code, settlement rules at 24 September meet

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) board is likely to discuss an overhaul of portfolio management services (PMS) regulations, a common advertisement code and changes to settlement regulations at its meeting on 24 September, according to two officials familiar with the matter.
The board is also likely to consider other proposals that the regulator has floated for public consultation in recent months, including measures to expand foreign portfolio investor (FPI) participation in non-agricultural commodity derivatives, depository receipts for real estate investment trusts (Reits) and infrastructure investment trusts (InvITs), and the regulatory framework for vault managers.