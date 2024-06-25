Sebi board meeting: Tightened rules for derivatives, finfluencers; easier delisting norms likely: Report
Sebi has proposed that brokers and mutual funds stop associating with unregistered influencers in order to ensure these influencers do not mislead investors, a report said.
Capital markets regulator Securities & Exchange Board of India (SEBI) is expected to discuss and approve norms related to derivatives trading, investment advisors and finfluencers, among several other things during its board meeting scheduled for June 27, a report said.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started