Sebi cancels Fairwealth Commodity Broking’s registration for misusing clients' funds2 min read 19 Jul 2023, 09:03 PM IST
In its probe, Sebi found that FCBL had carried out acts that resulted in – failure to segregate client funds from own funds, misuse of clients' funds, non-settlement of clients' funds
The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) on Wednesday cancelled the registration of Fairwealth Commodity Broking Pvt (FCBL) as a broker for misusing clients' funds.
