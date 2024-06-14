Sebi cancels registration of Grovalue Fin Services for violating market norms
The regulator also observed that the non-cooperation shown during the inspection and the non-appearance and lack of response to the notices issued by Sebi
Markets regulator Sebi on Friday cancelled the certificate of registration of Grovalue Financial Services for flouting regulatory norms. The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) inspected the matters of Grovalue Financial Services, a Sebi-registered research analyst, from April 2021 to August 2022.
