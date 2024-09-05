Mint Explainer: Sebi’s Madhabi Puri Buch and the fuss over her ICICI payouts

To illustrate, consider company ‘A’. An employee hired in 2010 is offered 100 shares at ₹100 each. The employee receives 30 shares in 2011, 30 in 2012, and the remaining 40 in 2013. If the employee earns over ₹50 lakh annually, they incur a tax of about 42%, meaning they pay ₹142 per share to acquire them. Tax of ₹142 is deducted from the employee’s salary when the shares are acquired. If the shares are sold in May 2012 at ₹150 per share, the profit is ₹8 will be subject to capital gains tax. If the vesting and sale of the shares happen within a year, short-term capital gains tax will apply.