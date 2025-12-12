Sebi chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey has a stern message for finfluencers, ‘rules are…’

NEW DELHI: Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) Chairperson Tuhin Kanta Pandey on Friday said the regulator’s rules on finfluencers are “very clear,” while noting that Sebi must balance fundamental freedoms with the risks of misinformation circulating on social media.

Pandey was speaking at the 18th Mint BFSI Summit 2025, where he delivered the keynote address and had a fireside chat on ‘Steering India Inc. through a regulatory lens’.

Recently, Sebi took one of its strongest actions yet against a finfluencer, barring Avadhut Sathe and his Avadhut Sathe Trading Academy from participating in the securities market and impounding ₹546.16 crore in alleged unlawful gains for offering unregistered investment advisory and research services under the guise of stock-market education.

Advertisement

Tuhin Kanta Pandey on specific regulations for finfluencers Asked whether Sebi is drafting new rules specifically to tackle misinformation and fraud linked to finfluencers, Pandey said the regulator’s existing framework already provides clarity.

“I don't think there is ambiguity—what constitutes investment advice is clear. In several pump-and-dump cases we found finfluencers were involved. So, one part is surveillance on stocks and on social media to see what's going on… In disclosures, we brought in verification and instructions that flagged claims are verified by the exchanges,” he added.

Challenges posed by social media, right to education Pandey added that with social media, enforcement cannot be sporadic. “(It) has to be constant measures. Social media is such an area that (there is need for) continuous surveillance and removal.”

Advertisement

He also acknowledged that people have the right to access information online. “There is a line between education—freedom of expression and people's fundamental rights have to be respected. Increasingly we have tools to distinguish where the lines are being crossed,” he said.

Tuhin Kanta Pandey on ‘optimum’ regulations At the summit, Pandey also outlined Sebi’s philosophy of what he calls “optimum regulations.”

“Regulation is for a purpose, it's not the end itself. There must be review, sunset clauses (should exist) for contextual rules and reactions. (So that it does not) burden the entire ecosystem, while it was meant for certain bad actors. This is endemic in India and several jurisdictions,” Pandey said.

He added that too much deregulation is also a problem. “We have to put our heads together, with industry, stakeholders, media, to work on this. Looking at market more systemically, improved surveillance is one set to measures to address issues. Further, we will require data analysis and effectiveness of regulations to achieve intended purpose. No need to rush for regulations, they have to be thought out. Reacting on every week and 10 days basis is not practical,” he added.

Advertisement

About 18th Mint BFSI Summit At a time when India's financial landscape is being reshaped by rapid advances in technology, new or updated regulations, and growing customer expectations, this year's theme is ‘Finance’s Next Frontier’ seeking to bring together influential voices to discuss how the banking, fintech, insurance and markets, can prepare for a new era of challenges and collaboration.