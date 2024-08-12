Markets
Hindenburg flux: Sebi has all information, no conflict, says chairperson Buch
Ram Sahgal , Neha Joshi 5 min read 12 Aug 2024, 06:00 AM IST
SummarySebi chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch and her husband refuted Hindenburg's conflict of interest claims in the Adani probe, stating all disclosures were followed and investments in questioned funds were made before Buch joined Sebi.
The targets of Hindenburg's Saturday night assault pushed back on Sunday, denying conflict of interest, claiming transparency, and accusing the US short-seller of character assassination.
