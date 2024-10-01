‘SEBI changes the F&O game, not a bad idea on expiry day’: Capitalmind’s Deepak Shenoy on new derivates framework

  • Deepak Shenoy said that no calendar spread on expiry days is 'not a bad idea', as there was a large amount of retail scalping happening on daily options expiries, especially selling straddles.

Nikita Prasad
Published1 Oct 2024, 09:29 PM IST
Trade Now
Deepak Shenoy, founder and chief executive officer (CEO) of Capitalmind.
Deepak Shenoy, founder and chief executive officer (CEO) of Capitalmind.

Capital markets regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has mandated a new framework for India's booming equity derivates market and announced sweeping changes to curb the rush in futures and options (F&O) trading. Commenting on the market watchdog's new F&O norms, Deepak Shenoy, founder and chief executive officer (CEO) of SEBI-registered Portfolio Management Service (PMS) Capitalmind.in, said that SEBI has “changed the F&O game”. 

Taking to microblogging platform ‘X’ (formerly Twitter), Shenoy said, “The boring stuff: Options to be paid upfront: Option premiums have to be paid by options buyers. Sounds obvious, but currently, intraday, the exchanges just block the broker's collateral for options bought, which therefore allows one person to effectively buy and sell intraday using another person's collateral.”

“This must be a few brokers that provided this facility to allow mad intraday options buy positions. From Feb 2025, this won't happen - clients will have to pay up from their money for such purchases," said Shenoy.

Shenoy added, “No Calendar spread on expiry day: You can sell an option on expiry day and buy a futures or options for a later expiry (like sell weeklies, keep a monthly buy on a different strike or so).”

According to the market expert, this provides a "calendar spread" benefit that reduces margins by as much as 50 per cent. “This lower margin allows a person with X lakh rupees in margin to take two times the position as he would without the calendar spread benefit. And SEBI doesn't like it. So they've removed the spread benefit only for expiry day (if one leg of any spread expires that day only),” said the expert.

According to Shenoy, this is not a bad idea, as there was a large amount of retail scalping happening on daily options expiries, especially selling straddles. There is systemic risk in case the offsetting calendar option doesn't move anywhere close to the expiring one (can happen in case of sudden spikes) - which makes sense on expiry day because max trading happens there.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:1 Oct 2024, 09:29 PM IST
Business NewsMarketsStock Markets‘SEBI changes the F&O game, not a bad idea on expiry day’: Capitalmind’s Deepak Shenoy on new derivates framework

Most Active Stocks

Bharat Electronics share price

283.95
03:58 PM | 1 OCT 2024
-1.1 (-0.39%)

Tata Steel share price

167.00
03:56 PM | 1 OCT 2024
-1.45 (-0.86%)

Tata Power share price

481.00
03:58 PM | 1 OCT 2024
-1.7 (-0.35%)

Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price

140.05
03:55 PM | 1 OCT 2024
2.4 (1.74%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Caplin Point Laboratories share price

2,080.30
03:52 PM | 1 OCT 2024
182.75 (9.63%)

PB Fintech share price

1,729.65
03:57 PM | 1 OCT 2024
113.65 (7.03%)

Welspun Living share price

175.00
03:50 PM | 1 OCT 2024
11.25 (6.87%)

National Aluminium Company share price

224.15
03:56 PM | 1 OCT 2024
13.75 (6.54%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    77,245.00-160.00
    Chennai
    77,251.00-160.00
    Delhi
    77,403.00-160.00
    Kolkata
    77,255.00-160.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.85/L-0.13
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.