Mumbai: Companies, especially new-age technology firms, should further clarify the basis of their issue price in their initial public offering (IPO) documents to help maintain the trust of investors, said Ajay Tyagi, chairman of markets regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India.

Speaking at an event organized by the Association of Investment Bankers of India (AIBI), Tyagi said amid the emerging headwinds of a new covid variant and interest rate hikes, ensuring that investor faith in the capital markets remains robust is important for the current vibrant activity to continue.

"In that sense, this disclosure-based regime that we have, more and more transparency in that would further improve the trust and faith," said Tyagi.

Several new-age technology companies such as Zomato, Nykaa, Paytm and Policybazaar went public this year with much fanfare. However, the sharp fall in the share price of Paytm immediately post listing created a storm on social media on valuations that these companies, which are typically loss making, were seeking in their IPOs.

"Pricing is a critical issue, and perhaps more explanation on the basis of pricing in the documents may be a good idea, specially for the new tech companies which are typically loss making companies and they have their own ecosystem, their own capital structure," said Tyagi.

"So in terms of educating the investors in terms of why they are being priced like that, some more documentation may be helpful in maintaining the trust," he added.

However, Tyagi added that Sebi will stay away from making comments or giving directions on valuations to companies.

"We are not into the CCI (Competition Commission of India) area where the regulator would get into the valuation and that is also not the norm worldwide," said Tyagi.

"Better explanation of the basis of pricing would be in the interest of all stakeholders," he said.

Tyagi said that proper balancing act between the issuers aspirations and the investors interest is required and that merchant bankers need to engage with a wider set of potential investors while marketing IPOs.

The Sebi chairman said that the enthusiastic response shown by investors in 2021, especially for issues raising fresh capital, indicated that investors have faith in the growth story of the Indian economy.

"For fresh issuances, the amount raised has been the highest in the last 5 years, which shows that investors believe in the growth story, which is encouraging," he said.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.