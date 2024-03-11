Markets
Sebi chief flags risk of bubble in stock market
Priyanka Gawande 4 min read 11 Mar 2024, 10:32 PM IST
Summary
- Regulator in favour of common MF policy to protect investors
MUMBAI : Bubbles in the market are not a good thing for retail investors, and mutual funds could form a common policy to protect investors in this respect, the stock market regulator said, at a time of turbulence in an overheated small and mid-cap space.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less