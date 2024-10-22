SEBI chief Madhabi Buch cleared in govt-led probe, to complete tenure till February: Report

A government-led probe into allegations against Madhabi Puri Buch, chairperson of capital markets regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) found nothing incriminating, according to a report by India Today.

The investigation cleared Buch of the current allegations and concluded that she would complete her tenure that ends in February 2025. The probe was conducted after serious allegations of conflict of interest and financial misconduct were levelled against the SEBI chief by US short-seller Hindenburg Research and the Congress party.