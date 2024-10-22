SEBI chief Madhabi Buch cleared in govt-led probe, to complete tenure till February: Report

  • SEBI chief Madhabi Puri Buch will complete her tenure till February after which the market watchdog will likely take its next decisions for appointment.

Livemint
Published22 Oct 2024, 02:47 PM IST
SEBI chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch reacts during a conversation inside her office at the SEBI headquarters in Mumbai
SEBI chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch reacts during a conversation inside her office at the SEBI headquarters in Mumbai(REUTERS)

A government-led probe into allegations against Madhabi Puri Buch, chairperson of capital markets regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) found nothing incriminating, according to a report by India Today.

The investigation cleared Buch of the current allegations and concluded that she would complete her tenure that ends in February 2025. The probe was conducted after serious allegations of conflict of interest and financial misconduct were levelled against the SEBI chief by US short-seller Hindenburg Research and the Congress party.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:22 Oct 2024, 02:47 PM IST
Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsSEBI chief Madhabi Buch cleared in govt-led probe, to complete tenure till February: Report

Most Active Stocks

Bandhan Bank share price

173.30
03:15 PM | 22 OCT 2024
-11.65 (-6.3%)

Indian Oil Corporation share price

155.30
03:15 PM | 22 OCT 2024
-4.9 (-3.06%)

Tata Steel share price

150.35
03:15 PM | 22 OCT 2024
-4.65 (-3%)

Bharat Electronics share price

271.20
03:15 PM | 22 OCT 2024
-10.9 (-3.86%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Indigo Paints share price

1,657.30
03:12 PM | 22 OCT 2024
2.15 (0.13%)

Whirlpool Of India share price

2,342.65
03:10 PM | 22 OCT 2024
-5.3 (-0.23%)

Torrent Power share price

1,960.00
03:12 PM | 22 OCT 2024
-6.5 (-0.33%)

Multi Commodity Exchange Of India share price

6,425.00
03:11 PM | 22 OCT 2024
-206.9 (-3.12%)
More from 52 Week High

Aditya Birla Real Estate share price

2,745.00
03:12 PM | 22 OCT 2024
-290.2 (-9.56%)

Supreme Industries share price

4,516.40
03:12 PM | 22 OCT 2024
-461.7 (-9.27%)

Jupiter Wagons share price

469.00
03:12 PM | 22 OCT 2024
-43.15 (-8.43%)

HFCL share price

114.45
03:12 PM | 22 OCT 2024
-10.5 (-8.4%)
More from Top Losers

Varun Beverages share price

597.25
03:12 PM | 22 OCT 2024
19.05 (3.29%)

Poly Medicure share price

2,525.90
03:11 PM | 22 OCT 2024
78.7 (3.22%)

Hindustan Zinc share price

512.35
03:12 PM | 22 OCT 2024
10.8 (2.15%)

Tube Investments Of India share price

4,482.70
03:11 PM | 22 OCT 2024
90.95 (2.07%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    79,665.00240.00
    Chennai
    79,671.00240.00
    Delhi
    79,823.00240.00
    Kolkata
    79,675.00240.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L-0.23
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.