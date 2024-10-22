Hello User
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  SEBI chief Madhabi Buch cleared in govt-led probe, to complete tenure till February: Report

SEBI chief Madhabi Buch cleared in govt-led probe, to complete tenure till February: Report

Livemint

  • SEBI chief Madhabi Puri Buch will complete her tenure till February after which the market watchdog will likely take its next decisions for appointment.

SEBI chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch reacts during a conversation inside her office at the SEBI headquarters in Mumbai

A government-led probe into allegations against Madhabi Puri Buch, chairperson of capital markets regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) found nothing incriminating, according to a report by India Today.

The investigation cleared Buch of the current allegations and concluded that she would complete her tenure that ends in February 2025. The probe was conducted after serious allegations of conflict of interest and financial misconduct were levelled against the SEBI chief by US short-seller Hindenburg Research and the Congress party.

