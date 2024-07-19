SEBI chief Madhabi Puri Buch says F&O volume surge a ‘macro issue’ now, not ‘micro issue of investor safety’

The surge in F&O trade volume has become a macro issue, says SEBI Chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch. The derivative market has seen a 42.8 per cent rise in the financial year 2023-24, according to an RBI report.

Written By Anubhav Mukherjee
Published19 Jul 2024, 09:48 PM IST
SEBI chief Madhabi Puri Buch.
SEBI chief Madhabi Puri Buch.(PTI)

Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) Chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch on Friday said the surge in futures and options (F&O) trading volume has become a macro issue, according to a report.

“F&O volume surge has now become a macro issue and not just a micro issue of investor safety,” a PTI report quoted the chairperson of SEBI as saying. “Time to consider if household savings are going into speculation instead of capital formation,” she said.

Also Read | Sebi is regulating influencers. What if they’re also mutual fund distributors?

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) recently released a bi-annual Financial Stability Report (FSR) showcasing the rise of derivative market trading in India in June 2024. The sudden rise in trade volumes in the F&O market can bring forward several challenges for retail investors not following risk management practices, reported PTI.

The equity derivatives segment noticed growing participation from traders, rising 42.8 per cent to touch 95.7 lakh in the financial year 2023-24, as compared to 65 lakh in 2022-23, according to the report.

Also Read | Edelweiss’ Radhika Gupta lauds SEBI’s consultation paper on ‘new asset class’

"Since derivatives are more complex than the underlying, investor protection is a key regulatory imperative," according to the central bank's FSR report.

SEBI chief Buch also highlighted that there is “no reason to be concerned about market valuations from a regulatory stance at the moment.”

Talking about SEBI's recent consultation paper to allow mutual funds to offer new asset classes, Buch said that it will be allowed.

Also Read | Sebi seeks comments on proposal for new asset class between mutual funds and PMS

Buch sees mutual funds as a “safe space” to offer trading in derivative products. “Thought it would be more prudent to allow derivative products within safe space offered by MFs,” Buch said.

A PTI report in June said the capital market watchdog had instituted an expert working group under the Secondary Markets Advisory Committee to review India's F&O market from an investor safety point of view as well as with an overall risk management system.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess

News in Numbers

Numbers that help you understand news better
₹68,885 Cr

1 of 14Read Full Story
3.15L

2 of 14Read Full Story
48%

3 of 14Read Full Story
₹6.7 T

4 of 14Read Full Story
$240.5 M

5 of 14Read Full Story
$459 M

6 of 14Read Full Story
$3 B

7 of 14Read Full Story
7%

8 of 14Read Full Story
₹588.25 Cr

9 of 14Read Full Story
₹20,000 Cr

10 of 14Read Full Story
7.93 Cr

11 of 14Read Full Story
₹8,943 Cr

12 of 14Read Full Story
10%

13 of 14Read Full Story
20 Yrs

14 of 14Read Full Story
First Published:19 Jul 2024, 09:48 PM IST
HomeMarketsStock MarketsSEBI chief Madhabi Puri Buch says F&O volume surge a ‘macro issue’ now, not ‘micro issue of investor safety’

Most Active Stocks

Tata Steel

157.75
03:43 PM | 19 JUL 2024
-8.6 (-5.17%)

Tata Power

414.15
03:59 PM | 19 JUL 2024
-15.85 (-3.69%)

Bharat Electronics

306.30
03:45 PM | 19 JUL 2024
-7.2 (-2.3%)

Zee Entertainment Enterprises

137.55
03:57 PM | 19 JUL 2024
-4.9 (-3.44%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Tata Teleservices Maharashtra

102.11
03:59 PM | 19 JUL 2024
4.68 (4.8%)

Rail Vikas Nigam

614.00
03:59 PM | 19 JUL 2024
27.65 (4.72%)

Jubilant Pharmova

752.25
03:43 PM | 19 JUL 2024
25.3 (3.48%)

One 97 Communications

458.70
03:55 PM | 19 JUL 2024
13.65 (3.07%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    76,272.001,173.00
    Chennai
    76,124.001,465.00
    Delhi
    75,533.001,021.00
    Kolkata
    75,089.00-450.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.76/L0.00
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

    More From Popular in Markets
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanBudget

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue