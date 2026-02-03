Banks must tighten controls on price-sensitive information: Sebi chief Tuhin Kanta Pandey
Summary
As Sebi chief Tuhin Kanta Pandey completes a year in office, he talks to Mint about his priorities, challenges, Yes Bank insider trading and shares his views on influencers
India’s market regulator has flagged the need for banks to step up safeguards around price-sensitive information, Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) chairperson Tuhin Kanta Pandey said.
