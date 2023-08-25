SEBI clamps down on finfluencers, limits their association with registered intermediaries2 min read 25 Aug 2023, 10:15 PM IST
SEBI's move comes amid wide public and media attention garnered by the finfluencers in recent months
Market regulator Securities Exchange Board of India (SEBI) on Friday released a consultation paper on the association of registered intermediaries with finfluencers. The move comes amid wide public and media attention garnered by the finfluencers in recent months. The paper mentioned the unregistered entities/finfluencers which are enticing their followers to purchase products, services, or securities in return for undisclosed compensation from platforms or producers.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started