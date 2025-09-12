Sebi clears raft of measures to boost market participation

Mumbai, Following are the highlights of decisions taken at the Sebi's board meeting on Friday:

*Easier IPO route for large firms: Minimum public offer size lowered for very large companies, with more time allowed to meet minimum public shareholding norms.

*Greater Anchor Investment: Anchor investor allocation raised from one-third to 40 per cent of the public issue.

*Trusted Investor Access: Single-window clearance to be offered to trusted foreign investors, such as central banks, sovereign wealth funds, and regulated global institutions.

*Related party transactions: Thresholds revised for shareholder approval requirements.

*FPIs in IFSCs: Retail schemes in International Financial Services Centres can now register as foreign portfolio investors .

*Flexible AIF Framework: A New category of Alternative Investment Funds created exclusively for accredited investors, with relaxed regulations.

*Relaxations for large value funds: Minimum investment threshold for accredited investors cut from ₹70 crore to ₹25 crore.

*REITs reclassified: Real Estate Investment Trusts to be treated as equity, while InvITs remain hybrid instruments for the purpose of investments by mutual funds and specialised investment funds.

*Boost for MF distributors: Distributors to receive up to 1 per cent incentive for net inflows from beyond the top 30 cities, plus extra commission for investments by women investors.

*Governance and oversight: Regulatory framework for registrars to be reviewed; amendments approved for investment advisers, research analysts, and market infrastructure institutions.

These reforms are expected to deepen capital markets, enhance investor protection, and attract more domestic and international capital.