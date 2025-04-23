Markets
Experts flag gaps in Sebi’s speedy dispute resolution plan
Neha Joshi 4 min read 23 Apr 2025, 04:11 PM IST
SummaryExperts highlight possible challenges for retail investors, advocate for flexible deposit options, and seek fair implementation of the proposed tweaks in the ODR framework.
MUMBAI : Legal and market experts warn against the unintended consequences of the market regulator's proposal to tweak the framework for Online Resolution of Disputes (ODR) in the Indian securities market.
