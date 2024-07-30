Capital markets regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has proposed a series of near-term measures to prevent speculative trading, such as gambling in index derivatives, which include curbing multiple option contract expiries and increasing the size of options contracts. The seven measures suggested by the market watchdog are aimed at curbing market speculation, enhancing investor protection and ensuring greater market stability.
Indian markets have often flagged risks from retail investors' speculative trading in derivatives. SEBI's proposals are made in light of increased retail participation, offering short-tenure index options contracts, and heightened speculative trading volumes in the index derivatives on expiry days.
SEBI revealed that around 92.5 lakh retail traders and proprietorship firms incurred a trading loss of ₹51,689 crore in FY24 and released a consultation paper on measures to strengthen index derivatives framework for increased investor protection. Based on the measures suggested by an expert panel, SEBI has proposed the following seven key measures to be adopted by the stock exchanges and clearing corporations.