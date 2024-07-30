Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  SEBI cracks down on F&O trading mess, suggests contract size to strike price for retail investors; 7 key measures

SEBI cracks down on F&O trading mess, suggests contract size to strike price for retail investors; 7 key measures

Nikita Prasad

  • SEBI has proposed weekly options contracts to be provided on a single benchmark index of an exchange and brokerages to collect option premiums on an upfront basis from their clients.

SEBI Bhavan at BKC Bandra in Mumbai.

Capital markets regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has proposed a series of near-term measures to prevent speculative trading, such as gambling in index derivatives, which include curbing multiple option contract expiries and increasing the size of options contracts. The seven measures suggested by the market watchdog are aimed at curbing market speculation, enhancing investor protection and ensuring greater market stability.

Indian markets have often flagged risks from retail investors' speculative trading in derivatives. SEBI's proposals are made in light of increased retail participation, offering short-tenure index options contracts, and heightened speculative trading volumes in the index derivatives on expiry days.

Get Quick Cash in Minutes!

Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest Rates
Instant Apply

SEBI revealed that around 92.5 lakh retail traders and proprietorship firms incurred a trading loss of 51,689 crore in FY24 and released a consultation paper on measures to strengthen index derivatives framework for increased investor protection. Based on the measures suggested by an expert panel, SEBI has proposed the following seven key measures to be adopted by the stock exchanges and clearing corporations.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Nikita Prasad

Nikita covers business news and has been producing news on digital platforms since 2018. She writes on economy, policy, markets, commodities, industry. Her core areas of interests include infrastructure, energy, oil and gas, railways, and transport/mobility. She has worked for business news channels like Moneycontrol, NDTV Profit, and Financial Express in the past. If you have story ideas/pitches/reports or quotes/views to share, reach her at nikita.prasad@htdigital.in.
Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.