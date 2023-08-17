Sebi cracks whip on IPO promoter classification3 min read 17 Aug 2023, 12:06 AM IST
Questions were recently raised by securities lawyers and proxy advisory firms on founders of money-losing startups continuing to retain control of the companies even though they classified themselves as public shareholders
DELHI, BENGALURU : The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has intensified its scrutiny on promoter classification of companies looking to go public, with the markets regulator’s observations prompting at least six companies in the past three months to include individuals or entities as promoters, according to three people familiar with the developments and filings reviewed by Mint.
