Sebi crafting new rules to avert Franklin-like cases

“It’s an open secret that beyond the top-rated paper, the secondary market is fairly illiquid. As against banks, mutual funds who subscribe to these bonds have to disclose daily NAVs and provide liquidity even if the underlying paper is illiquid. This is a structural and fundamental issue; as long as new investors are added, these issues can be managed but in the face of heavy redemptions, this becomes a tough task to manage. Sebi is working with the industry to solve this conundrum," the official cited earlier said on condition of anonymity.