Sebi curbs to help boost BSE's Sensex options, says CEO
Summary
- BSE's market share in index options' premium turnover grew from zero in May last year, when Ramamurthy relaunched the product, to 12.7% last month. The NSE is significantly ahead.
Mumbai: Recent regulatory curbs on options trading will actually give a fillip to BSE Ltd's ongoing efforts to make the Sensex and Bankex options more mature products, enabling the exchange to potentially generate higher premium turnover and earn more in transaction charges, according to bourse’s MD and CEO Sundararaman Ramamurthy.