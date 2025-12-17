Sebi cuts mutual fund expense ratios — Here's what you need to know

India's capital markets regulator, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), on Wednesday, 17 December 2025, decided to cut the charges of the expense ratios in mutual funds, revising its long-standing norms after companies urged the regulator to make the proposed cap on brokerage costs feasible for the asset management companies.

Mutual fund expense ratio limits, which are now known as Base Expense Ratio (BER), will exclude all the statutory levies like GST, Stamp Duty, SEBI fees, Exchange fees, among other charges, according to the official announcement.

The total expense ratio will not be the sum of the BER along with the brokerage, regulatory, and statutory levies, as per Sebi's recent announcement.