Sebi defers implementation of F&O margin norms to 28 Feb

File Photo of Markets regulator Sebi
1 min read . 07:30 PM IST Livemint

  • The decision of defer the margin norms was taken to protect the interests of investors in securities and to regulate the securities market, Sebi said

Markets regulator Securities and Exchange board of India (Sebi) has postponed the implementation of futures and options (F&O) margin norms, according to a circular.

“On the basis of representations received from stakeholders, it has been decided that the provision of earlier circular come into force with effect from February 28, 2022 instead of December 01, 2021," Sebi said in a statement

The decision of defer the margin norms was taken to protect the interests of investors in securities and to regulate the securities market.

To trade in F&O segment, the earlier margin rules allowed investors to fully utilise their margins in securities. But, under the new rules, investors will need to have 50% cash as margins.

