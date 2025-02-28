Mint Explainer: How Sebi's new proposals aim to curb risks in the derivatives market
Summary
- Sebi is looking to overhaul how risk is measured in the derivatives market, proposing a shift to a delta-based approach for open interest and trading limits.
- The changes could enhance market stability but may also challenge traders accustomed to the existing system.
The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has proposed revising the ₹500 crore exposure limit for index futures and options (F&O), along with other measures to strengthen risk assessment in the derivatives market. Outlined in a consultation paper released on 24 February, these changes aim to enhance market efficiency and risk monitoring.