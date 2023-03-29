Sebi directs top 100 listed firms to give clarification on market rumours from Oct 11 min read . Updated: 29 Mar 2023, 09:26 PM IST
Sebi's board approved a host of amendments in regard to the disclosure of material events or information by listed entities on Wednesday to bring more transparency.
Market regulator SEBI in a board meeting on Wednesday asked the top 100 listed entities in terms of market capitalisation to clarify market rumours from October 1, 2023. This would increase to the top 250 listed companies from April 1, 2024. The move is done to bring more transparency in the timely disclosures of material events and information by listed firms on exchanges.
