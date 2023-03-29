On BSE, the top 100 listed companies in terms of market cap, is topped by Reliance Industries (RIL) with a valuation of over ₹15.12 lakh crore, followed by Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and HDFC Bank with a market cap of over ₹11.48 lakh crore and ₹8.86 lakh crore respectively as of March 29, 2023. Other listed firms would be ICICI Bank, HUL, Infosys, HDFC, ITC, SBI, and Bharti Airtel in the top 10 list.