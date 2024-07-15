Sebi to release discussion paper on curbing retail speculation in F&O trading
A discussion paper on measures to rein in retail client speculation in equity futures and options (F&O) trading will be put out by the capital markets regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi). The development follows a meeting of the regulator’s Secondary Market Advisory Committee (SMAC) on Monday evening.