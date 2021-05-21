The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) on Friday increased overseas investment limit for alternative investment funds (AIFs) and venture capital funds (VCFs) to $1,500 million from $750 million.

The markets regulator had allowed AIFs to invest up to 25% of their investable corpus (fund size minus expenses) overseas and created a $500 million allowance for overseas investments in 2015, with the condition that the overseas investments would need to have an Indian connection. Sebi had increased this to $750 million in 2018.

“As the industry grew, the size of the previous allowance was becoming a bottleneck for Indian AIFs to invest overseas, with the allowance getting exhausted due to the sheer size of the industry and pace of investments. We're thrilled to see this doubling of the overseas investment allowance to $1.5 billion, which will enable Indian AIFs to invest overseas and generate strong returns for their investors," said Siddarth Pai, Founding Partner of 3one4 Capital, an early-stage venture capital fund.

“This will allow greater Indian participation in global companies and will accelerate the growth of the Indian AIF industry overall," he added.

As per estimates, the AIF industry has averaged a compounded annual growth rate of 491% from December 2012 to December 2020, reaching a cumulative size of ₹4.42 lakh crore.

According to Sebi, AIFs are any fund established or incorporated in India, which is a privately pooled investment vehicle that collects funds from sophisticated investors, whether Indian or foreign, for investing it in accordance with a defined investment policy. Venture capital funds are pooled investment funds that invest in startups and small- to medium-sized enterprises. In the case of AIFs, an investor must invest at least ₹1 crore.

